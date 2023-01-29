MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was training day in Miami Beach for participants of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII event.

Participants gathered for the practice ride at Bodega South Beach along 16th Street, off Alton Road, Saturday morning.

Founded by the Miami Dolphins, the challenge aims to raise money to provide support for cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“We’ve been doing this for – this is our 13th year, so we’re super excited to raise money to go back to cancer research so we can do good in this community,” said Liz Jenkins, the chair of this year’s event.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII is set to takes place Feb. 25.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.