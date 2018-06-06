Portugal star Bernardo Silva: ‘I really like “The Crown” and “Game of Thrones”‘

Turns out that Portugal and Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva's mind is very much on crowns and thrones as he heads towards the World Cup in Russia. CREDIT: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Turns out that Portugal and Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva’s mind is very much on crowns and thrones as he heads towards the World Cup in Russia.

“I really like ‘The Crown’ right now, as well as ‘Game of Thrones,'” Silva told CNN Sport in an exclusive interview as he revealed his favorite current TV shows, referring to the Netflix series about Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the HBO series. “I’m waiting for the last season — its so good!”

Portugal were crowned Euro 2016 winners, but they have one of the toughest opening World Cup group games — Silva and his teammate face one of the favorites to win Russia 2018: Spain.

Not that Silva is deterred. He says they will be “playing to win it.”

With nine goals and eight assists in all competitions last season for Manchester City, the 23-year-old Silva will be playing in his first major international tournament for Portugal.

“We know it’s very complicated because it’s a competition that involves some of the best teams in the world and all the best players,” said Silva.

“Spain is probably one of, if not the best, team in the world, so we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“If you lose the first game, then you go with so much pressure to the last two and we don’t want that.

“So we want to start well, even though we know they’re very good.”

After Portugal defied the odds and went on to win their first piece of major silverware at Euro 2016, Silva feels a tinge of regret for not joining his teammates for their big moment.

“It was a big disappointment for me because it would have been my first big competition with my country and something special,” said Silva.

“Not being able to be there and help my teammates was sad. I was a little bit upset but at the end of it they won.”

‘He is probably one of the best players ever’

The player every Portuguese fan is expecting to be on fine form in the World Cup — including Silva — is Cristiano Ronaldo, who spearheaded the team to victory in 2016, though the Real Madrid star was injured in the final in the 1-0 win over hosts France.

“He’s done so much for our team, for Portugal,” added Silva.

“We have to expect him to be well because when he’s in good form, when he’s fit, when he’s scoring goals, everything is possible for us because he’s probably one of the best players ever.

“We hope he can be at his best to help us achieve our goals,” he added.

