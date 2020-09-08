Police: Video shows exchange of money at attorney’s office after NFL player’s alleged robbery

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are claiming a possible payoff was caught on surveillance video at a Miami attorney’s office days after an NFL player allegedly robbed people attending a Miramar house party.

Miramar Police said an exchange of hush money was caught on the video dated May 15, and investigators allege Michael Grieco, a Florida lawmaker and Miami-based attorney, was part of the exchange.

On May 13, a call was made to 911 from a man in Miramar who claimed he was robbed during a house party. NFL players DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were subsequently arrested.

“I just got robbed by an NFL player,” he said. “Dre Baker came around with a gun and him and his friend robbed me. He told his friend to shoot me.”

Two days after the alleged robbery, the alleged victims in the case were caught on video at Grieco’s office. Grieco was representing Dunbar at the time of the video.

In the video, a man, identified as a local high school football coach, could be seen with other men in an elevator and in the hallway near Grieco’s office. Wads of cash could also be seen being counted on video, but Grieco is not visible on the video.

According to police, the alleged robbery victims “stated they were in the lawyer’s office, they were presented with the affidavits, but they all refused to sign the affidavits until they were paid.”

Police said those affidavits changed the witnesses’ story to clear Dunbar, and charges against him were dropped.

“I just want to thank God, thank my family, my defense team,” Dunbar said during an Aug. 7 news conference.

As for the alleged witness tampering, police said they have taken their findings to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade and Broward state attorneys. No one has taken the case so far.

Prosecutors are pursuing charges against Baker, who was waived by the New York Giants on Tuesday.

Grieco said he had no comment when 7News reached out to him regarding the alleged incident.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.