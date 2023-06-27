NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is facing an ongoing investigation following an alleged assault at a South Florida marina, with new details being disclosed by police.

On June 18, Hill reportedly engaged in a dispute and struck a marina worker at Kelley Fishing Fleet, located at 10800 Collins Ave.

Miami-Dade Police released an offense incident report on Tuesday, which indicated that witnesses claimed Hill and his group were fishing from an unauthorized boat at the marina. When instructed to disembark, Hill allegedly retorted, “I can buy you, and the boat.” This exchange escalated into an argument, during which a witness asserted that Hill struck the marina worker with an open hand.

Following the alleged assault, Hill purportedly attempted to offer the victim $200, but the money was declined.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the marina, which supported the accusations against Hill.

On Tuesday, the State Attorney’s Office issued a statement. It reads, “After all of the evidence has been received and all witnesses have been interviewed and their sworn statement taken, then the evaluation of all the evidence can be undertaken in light of the requirements of Florida’s criminal statutes.”

Hill has yet to address the allegations.

The Miami Dolphins also released a statement that read, “We are aware of the situation, and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”

