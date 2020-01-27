Players, coaches, fans, media gather at Marlins Park for Super Bowl Opening Night

MIAMI (WSVN) - For the first time ever, Super Bowl fans got a chance to ask players and coaches their own questions.

Both Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers addressed fans and the media for the first ever Super Bowl Opening Night, Monday.

Team members, coaches, fans and reporters gathered at the Marlins Park, and it was a night to remember in many ways, for many people.

The event began with a moment of silence for the late NBA superstar, Kobe Bryant.

The Super Bowl Opening Night transformed turned the sports event into a spectacle worthy of Broadway. It was an evening filled with signatures, selfies, and up close and personal interactions.

The fans soaked it all in.

“Just to take out the time in his day to actually sign a ball,” said Kay Persaud, a Chiefs fan. “I even got a little signature for my little man right here as well. It made his day.”

Members of both teams paraded on stage, and later off script, they answered any and every question from the throng of media.

“It’s been a whole lot of fun, especially because of these people here in Miami,” said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The evening did not disappoint those who attended.

“It’s been amazing, actually. So far, it’s been amazing,” said Russell Kassly, a 49ers fan.

There were at least 100 players, 3,000 members of the media, and about 5,000 fans in the stands.

Not only did reporters ask players questions, but fans had the chance, too.

Both teams walked onto the stage knowing the huge impact they were having on their fans.

“It means everything. This is what it’s all about, man,” said Chiefs linebacker Darron Lee. “The fans is what makes the game.”

It was an epic way to kick off the Super Bowl festivities.

“It means a lot, like, faithful,” said 49ers free safety D.J. Reed Jr. “Our fans being supportive throughout this whole year.”

For one night, the friendly trash talking did not make it onto the field.

“Great football team, and we’ll see them on Sunday,” said one of the players.

“They have a lot of speed, so it’s definitely gonna be fun,” said Reed.

Opening Night is all about the love of the game.

“Let’s do it again, NFL,” said Kassly. “49ers next year, too!”

“It’s about the game of football, you know,” said Persaud. “It brings a lot of people together. It really does.”

NFL officials want to remind fans to download the NFL OnePass app to stay updated on all things about the big game.

