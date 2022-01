MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Formula 1 racing is coming to Miami Gardens and one driver gave a sneak peek of the stadium.

Pierre Gasly could be seen in a video tweeted out by F1 Miami showing off some seats in the stands already up.

Our first seats have been installed at @HardRockStadium and @PierreGASLY swung by to check them out! 👀#MiamiGP | @AlphaTauriF1 pic.twitter.com/2Pnw8Rh10n — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) January 19, 2022

Practice and qualifying races start in early May.

The Grand Prix will be held on May 8.

