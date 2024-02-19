MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - America’s fastest-growing sport, pickleball, is making waves in Miami Gardens, promoting inclusivity and creating a sense of community diversity.

According to the National Pickleball Association, 36.5 million people engaged in the sport at least once in 2023.

“We saw a trend that we were not included in so, we wanted to make sure that people that look like us fit into this community,” said Sunja Leon.

Pickleball, an established sport, is breaking barriers and gaining popularity across diverse backgrounds in Miami Gardens.

“It’s just people feeling comfortable and wanting to get out there and not intimidated to play a new sport,” said Laurenen N’amdi.

Miami Gardens, in collaboration with Pickleballing LLC, is actively developing multiple pickleball clinics and courts, like the one at Bunche Park, to introduce the game to the Black and brown community.

“For us, it was about community,” said Darryl Thomas. “Bringing the community together, bringing this awareness to he masses of people that live in Miami Gardens. But not only that, it’s a social aspect to it. It’s a very popular game. I mean this game was created in 1965, but in the last 10 years, it has really exploded. We decided to take this game to another level.”

While offering a fun ad social way to stay active, pickleball is quickly becoming a favorite pastime to all those who pick up a paddle.

“Whether you’re a really good athlete or you’re just a marginal, you know someone who’s basically active when they wanna be like me, you can actually enjoy pickleball and learn pickleball.”said Oliver Gilbert, a Miami-Dade County commission chairman. “You just come out here with effort. It’s an easy game to pick up.”

Miami Gardens city officials certainly have big plans for the sport.

“Kicking off Black History Month with pickleball,” said Reggie Leon, Vice Mayor of Miami Gardens. “As you see, it was a wonderful turnout. We got grandfathers, granddaughters, mothers, daughters, sons playing with each other.”

“Anybody can play pickleball,” said Stephanie Allen-Tunsil. “We make it super inviting — judgement-free zone. We’ll teach you everything so we really want you to put pickle ball into your lifestyle. It’s becoming a family affair and that’s why we have this community today with Miami Gardens.”

Pickleball’s growing popularity showcases its ability to bring people together, fostering a sense of community regardless of race and background. Even 7News’ Donovan Campbell couldn’t resist joining in on the pickleball action.

