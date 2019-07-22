Photo showing adorable moment between Orlando Pride’s Carson Pickett and child goes viral

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An adorable moment between a professional soccer player and a young boy has gone viral.

The photo shows the Orlando Pride’s Carson Pickett fistbumping with little Joseph Tidd.

Pickett and Joseph were both born without part of their left arm.

The photo was originally posted in June on an Instagram page for Joseph. However, it recently saw a surge in popularity after it was reposted by University of Florida soccer coach Becky Burleigh.

The photo wasn’t the first time Pickett and Joseph met. The pair met before in April, according to Fox 35.

“Soccer means the world to me, but the platform that soccer provides me for things like this takes the cake,” Pickett said in an Instagram post in April. “Joseph, you’re my new hero for life.”

Joseph’s family has set up an Instagram account with hopes of spreading awareness. Click here for more information.

