Philadelphia Eagles to award Super Bowl ring to former player Jon Dorenbos

PHILADELPHIA (WSVN) — A former Philadelphia Eagles player is getting a Super Bowl ring, even though he didn’t play in the game.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the team’s former long snapper, 37-year-old Jon Dorenbos, had been traded by the Eagles to the New Orleans Saints at the start of the season.

But when he underwent a physical after the trade, doctors discovered he had a life-threatening aortic aneurysm which required immediate open-heart surgery.

By the Eagles trading him after a decade on the team, Denobos said they actually saved his life.

“Had I played, I’d die,” Dorenbos told the Advocate.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie invited Dorenbos to Minneapolis to attend the Super Bowl as his guest, and told him if the team wins, he would get a championship ring.

“Mr. Lurie called me and said he wants me to be a part of it, said I was here a long time and he said, ‘We’re going to win this, and you’re going to get a ring,’” he told the paper.

After the team’s victory against the Patriots, Dorenbos got to celebrate with his former teammates in the locker room.

