PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - To combat the decreasing physical activity among children, a gym in Broward County is rewriting the rules by introducing young ones to the world of weightlifting.

At Team Omnia Weightlifting Gym in Pembroke Pines, Coach Paul Baher is guiding little tikes through workouts that include hoisting barbells, some heavier than their body weight.

According to Baher, the goal is not just physical exercise but empowering the youngsters.

“When we are constantly attempting our best, giving our best, and failing, but then trying again and succeeding, we learn to push ourselves past our limits,” he explained.

Meet Ava Luis, a 12-year-old Olympic weightlifting prodigy who, in just three months, has become a dominant force in the sport. In October, she secured the top prize in her age group, ranking second in the state and 17th nationally.

“It’s a great feeling when I lift it, drop it, and I knew I picked it up. I knew that I was gonna win the competition,” Ava expressed.

For young athletes like Ava, weightlifting has transcended beyond a hobby; it’s a transformative experience that boosts self-confidence and instills discipline.

“Her love for the sport in just three months is incredible. It gives me goosebumps,” Ava’s father, George Luis, shared.

Under Baher’s guidance, students at Omnia are not only sculpting muscles but also building unwavering character and nurturing an unyielding mindset.

“All my confidence has boosted up even more than it already has been because of all the stuff that I’ve been doing here,” said Ava.

The trend of children participating in Olympic weightlifting is on the rise, raising hopes for potential South Florida Olympians in the years to come.

