Pelicans’ Davis doubtful vs. Wizards, MRI shows ankle sprain

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say imaging of All-Star forward Antony Davis’ left ankle confirms a diagnosis of a sprain and that he’ll be listed as doubtful against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Davis hurt his ankle in the third quarter Wednesday night in a victory in Sacramento, after which coach Alvin Gentry said X-rays were negative.

Davis, whose long-term status is being described by the Pelicans as day to day, has averaged 28.1 points and 11.1 rebounds this season.

Davis’ production has surged during New Orleans franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak, which has moved the Pelicans into the top four in the Western Conference. Davis has scored 41 or more five times during that stretch and as many as 53 points in a victory over Phoenix.

