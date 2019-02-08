Patriots player Julian Edelman shaves off beard to raise money for charity

Patriots player Julian Edelman is now sporting a clean shave after he cut off his bread for a good cause.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Edelman was faced with an interesting proposition: if she could shave off his beard, then she will donate $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club.

After a brief second of hesitation, Edelman agreed, and even committed to donating an additional $10,000 to the charity.

Edelman is fresh off his Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams.

