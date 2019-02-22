Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida human trafficking investigation

(WSVN) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Florida, officials said.

During a press conference Friday, Jupiter Police Chief Robert Kerr confirmed that Kraft, 77, is facing criminal charges in connection with an investigation into a Jupiter massage parlor that was found to have been trafficking its employees for prostitution.

Kerr said investigators have obtained video of Kraft at the parlor and an arrest warrant will be issued in Massachusetts.

