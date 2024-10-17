PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WSVN) — An NFL player is calling out police officers for their actions during a traffic stop, player pulled over, but the officers are defending their actions.

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was stopped early Wednesday morning in Providence, Rhode Island.

Officers told Barmore they pulled him over because of his tinted windows and a license plate cover which made it hard to read.

Police said they found his car registration was expired and told him they would be searching and towing it.

Barmore initially refused to get out the car before he complied with officers.

Police said they acted accordingly, while Barmore said the officers were unprofessional and racist.

