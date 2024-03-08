MIAMI (WSVN) - Young patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital got a special visit.

Ultimate Fighting Championship athletes visited the hospital on Thursday to hang out with some of the patients.

The kids and athletes played games such as Connect Four, Corn Hole, and Tic-Tac-Toe.

The children were also able to decorate their own championship belt.

“To me, they’re all little angels. They don’t wanna be here, but we hope that we can make their day better, and just brighten up their day a little bit, make them happy,” said UFC fighter Brendan Allen. “That’s what we come here to do, and that’s what we enjoy doing, and it’s just great.”

The hospital visit comes ahead of a UFC 299 event, which will take place at the Kaseya Center on Saturday.

