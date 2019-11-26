Passengers on Miami flight to Madrid surprised with new ‘ViceWave’ Heat jerseys

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Cheerleaders and championship trophies took over the American Airlines terminal at Miami International Airport in celebration of the Miami Heat’s new “ViceWave” jerseys.

More than 150 lucky passengers on American Airlines flight 68 to Madrid, Spain were surprised with the jerseys, Monday afternoon.

🗣️ You get a jersey, you get a jersey, EVERYONE gets a jersey! Thanks to @AmericanAir, over 150 passengers headed to Madrid were surprised and delighted with their very own #ViceWave jerseys! pic.twitter.com/fqeelk75jt — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 25, 2019

“The passengers have no idea,” said former Heat guard Glen Rice. “Woo, what a surprise.”

Rice helped put a jersey on every seat.

“This is the latest iteration of this jersey,” said Michael McCullough, chief marketing officer at Miami Heat. “We wanted to find a really cool way to launch it, and with our partnership with American Airlines now, we wanted to do that in a big way and show that, not only is American a partner here in the states, [but] now we have the opportunity to market internationally.”

Cheers erupted near the gate after passengers were let in on the secret prior to boarding.

“The Vice campaign has been really successful for us,” McCullough said. “We started with the white uniform. We had the black uniform. We moved to the pink one, and now we knew we had to go with the blue one. We’re super excited to launch ViceWave today.”

The ViceWave jerseys will first go on sale to the public at midnight at the AmericanAirlines Arena Heat store.

