Panthers visit children at 3 South Florida hospitals to spread holiday cheer

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Panthers team members visited hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward County to surprise some young patients ahead of the holidays.

On Thursday afternoon, the hockey players brought gifts to the children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood facing serious medical issues.

7News captured team members playing in the hospital hallways with the kids.

Panthers center Vincent Trocheck visited the children at Broward Health Medical Center and other teammates made their way to lift the spirits of the children at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Just trying to put a smile on their face, have some fun, eat some cookies and color,” said Trocheck. “It brought me back to my childhood, but obviously, the kids in here are going through a tough time, so any way we can help, just by showing up, if that puts a smile on their face, is the least we can do.”

