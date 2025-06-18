SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A friendly bet between the Sunrise and Edmonton police departments is to ended with some new wardrobe choices, as Edmonton officers are expected to sport Florida Panthers jersey after their team fell short in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Sunrise Police Department got in the fun, accepting a challenge from officers in Edmonton.

“Did I hear this right the Edmonton Police Department is challenging us again for the Stanley Cup. Did you forget what happen last time?” said Sunrise Police Chief Daniel J. Ransone.

It’s a friendly competition between the departments and the chief whose city loses must wear the other teams jersey.

Now, we’re waiting to see if Edmonton’s chief follows through.

Meantime, the Panthers celebrated in style after their big win Tuesday night on home ice in Sunrise. Several players were spotted in the locker room kissing the cup.

