Panthers sign free-agent defenseman Keith Yandle

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Keith Yandle signed with the Florida Panthers early Thursday, three days after the team acquired the high-scoring defenseman’s negotiating rights in a trade with the New York Rangers.

The Panthers sent a sixth-round pick in the draft this week to the Rangers on Monday, and now owes New York a fourth-round pick next year after successfully signing the 29-year-old Yandle. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

The deal is for a reported seven years at $6.35 million a season, with the first six seasons including a no-movement clause.

“We’re thrilled,” Panthers co-owner Doug Cifu told the Miami Herald. “This shows that top players want to win in Florida. Keith wants to win the Stanley Cup in Florida. That’s why we were his top priority and vice versa.

Yandle had five goals and 42 assists in 82 regular-season games with New York last season, his first full year with Rangers after parts of nine seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. The Boston native has 72 goals and 297 goals in 661 regular-season games. He has six goals and 25 assists in 51 career playoff games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.