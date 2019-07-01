Panthers sign defenseman Stralman to 3-year deal

The Florida Panthers have signed defenseman Anton Stralman to a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old Stralman had two goals and 15 assists in 47 games for Tampa Bay last season. He has also played for Columbus, Toronto and the New York Rangers over a 10-year NHL career.

Panthers general manager Dale Tallon says Stralman “brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our lineup.”

