FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Panthers’ Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky visited Broward Health over the weekend, bringing along the Stanley Cup to create a joyous environment for patients, families, and staff.

The athlete gave out signed hats, took pictures and made a $50,000 donation to the Broward Health Foundation all while he celebrated his 37th birthday.

Bobrovsky was seen posing for pictures, signing autographs and enjoying cupcakes with the kiddos.

