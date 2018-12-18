Panthers’ Rivera says his future up to owner David Tepper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ron Rivera says he wants to return to coach the Panthers next season. He is just not sure if he’ll get that chance.

Carolina is in the midst of a colossal collapse, losing six straight games following a 6-2 start. Rivera addressed questions about his job security Tuesday, saying “I can’t tell you. I have been through this (uncertainty) a couple of times during my first two seasons here, but at the end of the day it comes to one person — that’s the only one that knows.”

That person is owner David Tepper, who bought the team in June.

Rivera says he meets regularly with Tepper and general manager Marty Hurney. The coach says they haven’t discussed his future but likely will at the “appropriate” time.

Rivera is 70-55-1 in eight seasons in Carolina. His contract runs through 2020.

Rivera says his focus is on Sunday’s home game against Atlanta.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.