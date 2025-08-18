FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Goaltender Kyle Keyser is back in his hometown area, playing the game he learned as a kid.

“Yeah, I mean, I grew up in Weston, I was born there, raised there until i was 15-years-old, grew up playing for the Junior Panthers out at Incredible Ice, and just when I turned 15, it was time to play junior hockey up in Canada, so I got to make the move up there,” said Keyser. “But if it wasn’t for the Junior Panthers, I certainly wouldn’t be here right now, that’s for darn sure.”

The 26-year old spent six seasons in the Boston Bruins organization for the last month. He’s been playing for New York, New Jersey in the 3ICE hockey tournament. It’s for former NHL players and current minor league players.

Kyle credits the Florida Panthers, a team he loved growing up to the growth of youth hockey in south florida.

“And when you get to have kids grow up and see their team doing so well every single year, seeing their best players playing the Stanley Cup Final, it’s kind of hard not to watch them on TV and want to pick up a stick and go play out on the ice,” said Keyser.

The panthers Learn to Play kids program has increased 34 percent in the last three years. This past year alone, they had 1,000 kids learn the game, the highest number ever with the program.

“We’re growing at a rate that’s eight times the national average, we’re adding rinks every year, so what we’re seeing with our Learn to Play program is tremendous numbers,” said Florida Panthers Foundation Vice President John Colombo.

Coaches in this 3ICE tourney, some who have won Stanley Cups, some who are hall of famers, know why hockey continues to grow with fans of all ages in South Florida.

“There’s no question right now the panthers are the team, you know, they’ve proven that the last two years,” said 3ICE Coach John Leclair.

“Obviously winning makes a difference, but I think Florida has done it the right way,” said 2003 Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr. “They’re building the fan base from around the game, and you have to do that if you’re going to grow.”

You can find everything you need to know about the Panthers Learn to Play program here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.