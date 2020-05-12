Panthers, Marlins distribute meals throughout Broward, Miami-Dade

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida sports teams distributed several hundred meals to front line workers and families throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The Florida Panthers and the Miami Marlins passed out food to those in need on Tuesday.

The Panthers helped take care of front line workers at Broward Health Coral Springs, who have been taking care of so many during the coronavirus pandemic.

Panthers Senior Vice President Shawn Thornton was on hand for the occasion.

“We are happy we can put some smiles on some faces,” he said. “This has been a fairly long ordeal already, and we don’t know how long it’s going to continue, but just to come by for an hour or so to put smiles on some faces, we are happy to do it.”

The team distributed over 400 box lunches to the front line workers.

“Without a doubt, every single day they put on a brave face, come to work and try and help others,” Thornton said. “There isn’t enough we can do for them. Like I said, this is just a small gesture.”

“Having the Florida Panthers come out today and serving lunches to our entire hospital, it allows our care givers a chance to take their minds off everything that’s happening right now, to just take a little moment to relax and get a nice perspective. It’s so refreshing,” hospital CEO Jared Smith said.

The Miami Marlins, along with Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, teamed up with DeliverLean to provide non-perishable items at a drive-thru food distribution at Marlins Park in Miami.

“This is the community helping each other in this time of need,” Gimenez said. “Once more, thank you, DeliverLean, for your contribution. I want to thank the Miami-Dade Fire Department for their work and also the Miami Marlins.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.