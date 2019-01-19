CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers’ skating rink is lending a helping hand to government workers affected by the partial government shut.

The Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs offered free ice skating lessons to families of federal employees, Saturday.

Scott Cudmore, figure director at the IceDen, said he hopes a day of fun could help relieve some of their worries, if only for the time being.

“We were watching the news the other day and looked at all the different members of the retail community that were offering free deeds to the folks that were affected by the government shutdown,” he said, “and we thought that some recreation would be a nice thing to offer those families as well.”

The admission and skating lessons were free with a valid government ID.

