FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers kicked off NHL All-Star week by hosting a beach sweep.

Panthers staff, partners and the community came together on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Sunday morning.

Participants picked up items scattered across the sand and placed them in buckets, as they helped promote environmental awareness for the coastal community.

The event was held days before the NHL All-Star Weekend, set to take place Friday and Saturday at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.