SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers head coach is facing alarming allegations stemming from his time running another National Hockey League team, 11 years ago.

Joel Quenneville spoke briefly about the investigation at a media conference, Wednesday morning.

“Before we get started, I just want to let you know that tomorrow I’ll be meeting with Gary Bettman,” he said.

Bettman is the commissioner of the National Hockey League.

They will be meeting in New York City.

The announcement comes after an investigation revealed the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run back in 2010.

Coach Quenneville was the head coach at the time.

“I respect you all doing your jobs and having your questions as well here but I won’t comment any further until the appropriate time after I meet with the commissioner,” Quenneville said.

The Blackhawks have since been fined $2 million as a result of the investigation and the team’s general manager has resigned.

The Panthers have declined to comment, referring to the coach’s meeting with the commissioner.

Meanwhile, Quenneville said the focus for the team is on hockey.

“It’s one game at a time, you know, we’ve been playing that time of way all year long and that’s what the focus is. One shift at a time, placing an emphasis on the importance of that shift. Move forward,” he said.

The Panthers are currently 6-0 and play against the Boston Bruins Wednesday night.

