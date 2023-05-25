SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Panthers fan who witnessed the team advance to the Stanley Cup Final 27 years apart hopes to see them clinch the conference in person.

The Panthers reached milestone for a second time after they defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime, Wednesday night.

“Last night was amazing, that night 27 years ago was amazing, and to share with my family again and my son, it doesn’t get any better,” said Michael Alterman, who attended both Eastern Conference Finals.

He was just 15 the first time when his brothers joined him in watching the team board the bus after the win back in 1996.

“I got to go to both Eastern Conference Championships,” said Alterman. “I was a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old. That was one of the best nights of my life.”

His own son got to accompany him on Wednesday night’s game.

“To do that 27 years apart — and this time I have my 6-year-old son with me — to do that and come full circle, it doesn’t get any better,” he said.

A lot can change in 27 years.

Sportscenter tweeted on Thursday about the last time the Panthers made the finals.

It's been a minute for South Florida's hockey team ⏰ pic.twitter.com/k94pa1qodn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2023

The Altermans just hope it’s not another 27 years until the next one, because according to them, they’re having way too much fun…

“Because I’ll be about 70 at that point, and I need to see some more playoff action before then,” he said.

Alterman said he and his family plan to attend a couple of upcoming Stanley Cup Final games.



Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.