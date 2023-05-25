SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Now that the Florida Panthers have made it to the Stanley Cup Final, it’s time to show off your pride with some fresh gear.

As the Cats skated their way through the playoffs these past few weeks, Pantherland did their best to keep the merch flowing. After every win, they’ve had to restock everything.

“It was unbelievable last night, the environment was electric, the fans that we had in the building were fantastic and we were so excited to see it,” said chief marketing officer for the Panthers Lauren Cochran.

Pantherland has jerseys for everyone, especially fan favorites like Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, and Sergei Bobrovsky.

You won’t skate like the players, but at least you can rock the same look.

If you can only afford one replica jersey this summer during the championship chase, the Panther red is pretty close to the Heat red.

Getting tickets for the Stanley Cup Finals might be a challenge, but finding and wearing Panther gear is easy and fun.

