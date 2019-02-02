MIAMI (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points, Darren Collison added 20 and the Indiana Pacers had a big third quarter to beat the stumbling Miami Heat 95-88 on Saturday night.

Indiana ended a season-long four-game losing streak, which started in the game immediately following the one where All-Star Victor Oladipo left with a season-ending knee injury. The Pacers feasted on Miami turnovers, turning 24 of them into 31 points — while seeing their 14 giveaways become only seven Heat points.

Myles Turner scored 14 points and Thaddeus Young added 11 for the Pacers. They swept the season-series with the Heat 3-0.

Dwyane Wade scored 21 points for Miami, which dropped its third straight game overall and fourth in a row at home. Hassan Whiteside added 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk each scored 14 points.

Miami led 54-53 at the half, but Indiana quickly took control from there.

#INDvsMIA Final: HEAT 88 – Pacers 95. Wade 21pts 6rbs 4ast, Whiteside 19pts 14rbs, Olynyk 14pts 7rbs 3ast, Richardson 14pts 2rbs 3ast. pic.twitter.com/90pypNtgzg — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 3, 2019

Indiana scored the first 10 points of the second half, needing only 1:59 to do so, turning a one-point deficit at intermission into a quick nine-point lead. The Pacers eventually led by 18 in the third, before the Heat found a way to claw back into things.

A 13-2 run over the final 2:31 of the third — started by a 3-pointer from Wade, and ended by another 3-pointer from Wade — gave Miami new life, and cut Indiana’s lead to 84-77. The Heat scored five points in five seconds to end that spurt, with Whiteside making a layup while getting fouled, missing the free throw, Miami corralling the rebound and Wade making a 3.

But the Heat never got closer than five again, and fell to 2-13 this season when scoring less than 100 points.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana took 17 of the game’s first 25 shots, largely because Miami committed seven of the game’s first eight turnovers. … Tyreke Evans returned after missing the last three games with lower back soreness. He was 0 for 7 in 16 minutes. … The Pacers led for 29 minutes on Saturday, after leading for 17 minutes in their last four games combined.

Heat: The Heat fell to 17-3 in games where they allow 101 points or less. … Miami played its third home game in four nights and lost them all. The Heat aren’t back home until Feb. 23, and play their next six on the road — four of them against teams that are likely playoff locks. … The Heat shot 9 for 30 from 3-point range. … Starters Tyler Johnson and James Johnson were a combined 2 for 9 for five points in 34 minutes.

SLOW START

Neither team scored in the first 3 minutes of the fourth quarter. Justise Winslow took a pass from Wade for a layup with 8:54 left, the first points by either side in the final period. Indiana went nearly five minutes in the fourth before scoring.

HOME-HOME

Miami wrapped up the 21st home-home back-to-back in franchise history — and the Heat have gone 21-21 in those games.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At New Orleans on Monday night.

Heat: At Portland on Tuesday night.

