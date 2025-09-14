MIAMI (AP) — Kejon Owens ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns to lead Florida International to a 38-28 victory over Florida Atlantic in the Shula Bowl on Saturday night.

The win was Florida International’s first victory in the Shula Bowl — the annual meeting between the two sides — since 2016, a 33-31 win.

Keyone Jenkins was the other half of the Panthers’ offensive attack. He was 18 for 24 with 184 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for a touchdown.

Caden Veltkamp was 33 of 50 for 343 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. None of his interceptions resulted in scores for Florida International, but his final one ended Florida Atlantic’s hope of a comeback with 2:39 remaining.

FIU took advantage of an early turnover on downs, resulting in Owens’ opening score in the first quarter.

The Panthers opened the second half with three consecutive touchdown drives. Jenkins rushed for the first, threw for the second, and Anthony Carrie ran in the third.

FAU blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown with 7:47 remaining.

The game was delayed more than two-and-a-half hours due to lightning.

Florida International improved to 2-1, ahead of its first Conference USA next week against Delaware. Florida Atlantic dropped to 1-2, with an American Athletic Conference opener next week against Memphis.

