MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup and the G20 summit, a U.S. lawmaker representing the Sunshine State is helping local authorities with their plans to step up security.

Over $5 million in federal funding will help the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office with enhancing deputy presence and improving rapid threat response — especially with the World Cup coming up this summer and Doral will be host to the world leaders during the G20 summit in December.

Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart presented two separate checks to MDSO.

Each check will be going to a specific project. One check, for $4.2 million, will go toward buying equipment such as a unified command center, mobile field force gear and cybersecurity equipment.

The other $1.05 million will be used to buy two district mobile operation centers, which serve as mobile workstations for big events and critical incidents, with technology to help with investigations.

“These are all really important events in our community that we want to ensure go off safely and securely, and that everyone who visits our county feels the positivity of the impact,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz. “We work with our local partners, but we are the sheriff’s office, and it is absolutely on our shoulders to do our very best for our community.”

Before they started talking about these funds, Diaz-Balart presented the sheriff a copy of the congressional record that he filled out on her behald in recognition of Women’s History Month in March.

We’re just a couple of months away from kickoff. You’ll be able to watch several World Cup matches on WSVN 7 starting in June.

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