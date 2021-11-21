SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Runners pounded the pavement for the Florida Panthers Stache Dash 5K in Sunrise.

More than 200 people participated in the race, held at at FLA Live Arena, Saturday morning.

The event was hosted by the Florida Panthers Foundation to raise awareness for men’s cancer research and prevention.

Participants received a special race bib, an official race medal and one ticket to a future Panthers game.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.