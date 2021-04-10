Over 100 Olympic qualifying athletes compete in Miramar Invitational

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of Olympic qualifying athletes came to Miramar to participate in a world-class track and field event.

More than 100 track and field athletes from the U.S. and several Caribbean countries convened at the Ansin Sports Complex on Saturday to compete in the 2021 Miramar Invitational.

Spectators wore masks and maintained social distancing.

Most runners haven’t been able to take part in competitive events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some who attended said they were thrilled and honored.

“We could not be more proud to, not only show off the Miramar Sports Complex, but to provide an opportunity for some of the world’s fastest athletes to run and perform for our community,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

“It feels good to represent the City of Miramar. It was a great opportunity,” said local athlete Eddiyah Frye.

Some notable athletes ran in the race like Elaine Thompson, Justin Gatlin and Natoya Goule.

