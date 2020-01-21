Organizers of proposed Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix release updated track map

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Organizers of the proposed Formula 1 race at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens have released an updated track that does not use Northwest 199th Street.

Tom Garfinkel, the Vice Chairman and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, posted the updated circuit plans to Twitter, Tuesday.

The F1 Miami Grand Prix will showcase Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens to the World. See new track below – world-class racing w/o using 199th St, and no racing during school hours. We hope the County Commission will support our effort to deliver this huge global event to you! pic.twitter.com/VqF5AnPMJT — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) January 21, 2020

In the social media post, Garfinkel said organizers would not allow racing on the grounds during school hours.

The original proposed circuit planned to use a portion of Northwest 199th Street for the race.

The event has drawn criticism and protest from some local leaders, such as Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara Jordan and Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III.

“I’m not trying to stop a race from coming to Miami-Dade County, but I know there are alternative locations,” Jordan said in November after county commissioners failed to override Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s veto.

Despite the protests, the mayor believes the event would bring money to the area and would directly impact some people who live near the stadium.

“If my veto had been overridden, then the event couldn’t happen in Miami Gardens, and F1 has said, ‘Well, if we can’t have it there, then we won’t have it in Miami-Dade County,’” Gimenez said in November.

Organizers of the race are targeting a May 2021 date on the Formula 1 calendar.

If the proposed track is approved and added to the racing calendar, Miami will be the second new track introduced to the sport under new Formula 1 owners Liberty Media.

A street circuit in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, the first track built under the new ownership, will debut on the F1 schedule on April 5.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.