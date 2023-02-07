(WSVN) - Basketball fans can now show their support for their favorite team with the ‘official cookie of the NBA.’

Oreo is now selling NBA themed cookies and all 30 teams have their own design.

Customization options include team logos, colors and celebratory sprinkle designs. The cookie brand is also selling limited-edition NBA All-Star themed cookies.

A box of 12 cookies costs $39.95 plus shipping.

Click here to purchase a box of Miami Heat themed Oreos.

