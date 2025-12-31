MIAMI (WSVN) - The Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders came together to support a Miami-based urban gardening initiative before they face off against each other in the Orange Bowl.

Volunteers from both teams, cheerleaders and their mascots came together to assist the Green Haven Project with some gardening near 1160 Northwest Second Avenue as part of the Orange Bowl community service project.

It’s one of several Orange Bowl community service activities taking place in South Florida ahead of the big game between the Ducks and Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium, Thursday.

“The Orange Bowl committee does so much great work to make this event festive, but it’s also part of our DNA to try and give back and be part of the community, so it’s an honor to be able to have that opportunity,” said University of Oregon president Karl Scholz.

“This is exciting, too, to be able to get engaged and involved in the local community, and we really appreciate the University of Oregon’s invitation, this is a tradition that they began,” said Curt Langford, the senior vice president of the Texas Tech Alumni Association.

The Green Haven Project works to create community gardens and sustainable ecosystems in neighborhoods that lack access to fresh food.

