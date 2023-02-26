MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians tightened their sneakers and grabbing their bikes to race for research, as they joined the Miami Dolphins to raise money to challenge cancer.

Whether on wheels, or on foot, participants came out to ride, run or walk on Saturday morning at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“We are here today at the Dolphins Challenge Cancer,” said a participant.

Their goal: to help the Miami Dolphins tackle cancer.

“We’re our here participating — one team, one fight with our community,” said Javier Sanchez, the event’s executive director.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer initiative raises money for cancer research. It was launched in 2010 in support of the late Dolphins legend and cancer fighter Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich.

The event, now in its 13th year, has grown to become the NFL’s largest fundraising event.

“We are 1,200 participants, bigger than last year, over 30,000 donations already received,” said Sanchez. “It’s just a testament to show how much this community cares about cancer research.”

Every dollar raised goes to the support of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s research mission.

Darren Romelus, a firefighter, said he chose to complete his run in his work gear, a choice he believes can help many.

“Running in my gear, this is what we do as a firefighter: risking a lot to save a lot,” he said. “The cure for cancer can save a lot of people, and I’m willing to make that sacrifice of running in this hot gear.”

Also supporting the fight are members of 7News’ team.

7Sports’ Josh Moser competed in the cycling portion of the day, which blended two of his worlds: the Miami Dolphins and communal support.

“This is what it’s about. We live in South Florida, and it’s all about community,” he said. “We’re exercising, we’re being healthy, and we’re raising money for a great cause. I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday morning.”

The donations didn’t end with Saturday’s event; they will be accepted until March 14. For more information about how you can help, click here.

