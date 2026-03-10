ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Central Florida youth coach was surprised and recognized for his years of serving his community.

What started as a surprise reunion with current and former players ended with a game-winning drive for Kenny Hodges.

Cameras captured the moment the beloved Pop Warner coach walked into Gator’s Dockside in Orlando’s Baldwin Park neighborhood on Saturday.

Hodges was greeted by roaring cheers from players, former athletes coaches and parents.

“He’s kind of given back to the community for 30-plus years,” said fellow coach Anthony Hurd.

“If it wasn’t for Kenny and a couple other coaches, I don’t think we’d still be around right now,” said a former player.

Kenny has been a longtime coach for the award-winning Winter Park Tigers.

“A man who’s dedicated his lifetime, we want to show a little bit of gratitude and dedicate a lifetime achievement award to coach Kenny Hodges,” said a former player.

What the military veteran didn’t know was that a bigger surprise was waiting outside.

“I’ve noticed, some of these far away games, it was very difficult for him to get transportation ’cause he couldn’t trust his own vehicle,” said a man.

“When they have out-of town games, he always has to catch a ride,” said fundraiser Katie Shoulvin. “We’ve had players from 20 years ago give to this cause.”

Altogether, they raised about $20,000 and surprised Kenny with a brand-new Chevy SUV of his own.

“It’s beautiful, man. I didn’t know all these people cared about me,” said Hodges.

“We’ve had kids who are in middle school give out of their savings account just because they’re like, ‘We’re going to help Coach Kenny? Of course, we’ll do anything for Coach Kenny,'” said Shouvlin.

The kids he mentors grow out of Pop Warner, but they never grow out of Hodges’ life.

“The fact that we have kids from all walks of life, and they all come together on a Saturday to play with each other, to play for the Tigers, that’s what makes it special,” said Kenny. “This is one of the best days of my life. I’m never going to forget this.”

Hodges has spent decades on the sidelines and over 20 years as commissioner for the Pop Warner program.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.