SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Norchad Omier scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading Miami past Notre Dame 73-61 on Wednesday night.

Omier made 12 of 14 shots that included six dunks and two 3-pointers. He added 7 of 9 from the line. Kyshawn George added 11 points and Nijel Pack and Bensley Joseph scored 10 each for Miami (13-6, 4-4 ACC).

The Fighting Irish opened the second half on an 11-2 run and took a one-point lead with 15 minutes remaining. Omier scored eight of Miami’s first 10 points of the half.

Notre Dame took its final lead at 52-49 on a 3-pointer by J.R. Konieczny with 9 1/2 minutes to go. The Fighting Irish made three baskets in the final 9 1/2 minutes.

Markus Burton scored 15 points and Konieczny added 13 for Notre Dame (7-12, 2-6). Braeden Shrewsberry finished with 10.

Burton scored eight straight points for Notre Dame to get the Fighting Irish within 26-24 with seven minutes to go in the first half. Omier then scored on three consecutive dunks and Miami closed the half with an 11-5 run for a 37-29 lead. He made 8 of 10 field goals in the half and scored 20 points.

Notre Dame wore all green uniforms in their annual Irish Wear Green game.

The Hurricanes swept the season series. They were ranked No. 8 when they defeated Notre Dame 62-49 in early December.

Miami hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday and Notre Dame hosts Boston College on Saturday. It’s a quick turnaround, as Boston College defeated Notre Dame 63-59 on Monday.

