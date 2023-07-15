MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community celebrated the unveiling of an art piece immortalizing running legend Usain Bolt, and the athlete was on hand with a moving message for those inspired by him.

Bolt, an athlete known around the world, was at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar on Saturday for the unveiling.

7News cameras captured the retired sprinter, who holds a record-breaking time on the track, as he greeted fans the unveiling of a bronze statue.

He later helped local officials unveil the bronze statue. The city’s first piece of art in a public space stands in the Olympian’s likeness.

“It’s the first, and won’t be the last, of all the art that’s going to go throughout this city, in our parks and elsewhere, for the community to enjoy,” said Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis.

“He represents, you know. I love somebody who defends all the time, you know what I mean?” said an attendee at the unveiling. “So he’s a legend to most of us. All of us, actually.”

The unveiling drew hundreds of people.

“We have the fastest man in the world, and it’s great to honor him in such a diverse community,” said another attendee. “South Florida is one of the most diverse communities in the world, so it’s lovely that we can all be here and celebrate culture and community.”

“The fastest person in the world, and to have held that title for so long, it’s unbelievable,” said a third attendee. “Yeah, and to make us known to produce athletes, track-and-field athletes, so we’re very proud.”

The world record holder and athlete had a message to younger athletes looking to reach their goal

“Get serious sooner. I think, when I was younger, I wasn’t as focused,” he said. “It took me a while to understand the depth and the talent that I had and what I could actually do with that talent, so I’d tell my younger self to get serious quicker.”

