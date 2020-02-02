Officials gear up to provide air security for the Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - From the ground to the air, security is going sky high as officials make sure everyone at Hard Rock Stadium stays safe.

The ground isn’t the only thing covered for Super Bowl 54.

Officials are taking to the sky using the military’s finest aircrafts.

Black Hawks have been and will continue to circle Hard Rock Stadium, keeping their eyes peeled for any potential threats flying by.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, NORAD, will also be in the air.

NORAD officials, along with U.S. Customs and Protection, have been prepping for any possible scenario leading up to the epic face off between the 49ers and the Chiefs.

“If it ever comes to it, we trained for it,” said Lt. Col. Alex Edwards. “We prepare for it. We have our rules of engagement, if it comes to that, to execute.”

Aside from keeping our skies safe during the game, another tactical skill the NORAD team practiced is refueling jets mid-air.

“Once they’re in position, I’m flying the boom — basically with my right hand — and my left hand will extend,” said Sgt. Brianna Lindquist.

Military members said if they do their job right, football fans won’t notice a thing.

But if a pilot needs to be intercepted or a threat presents itself at the game, officials will not hesitate to put out all the stops.

“Nobody would deny that this is an opportune time to disrupt activities on the ground,” said one official. “We hope to prevent those types of acts by a show of force.”

During the game, no commercial or private aircraft will be allowed anywhere near the stadium.

If someone were to fly into the highly restricted airspace, NORAD officials said they will safely escort them out.

