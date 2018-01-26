Official website confirms Beckham will make ‘major soccer announcement’ Monday

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s official: David Beckham will announce his MLS team here in Miami on Monday afternoon.
According to the team’s official website, the previously-rumored event has been confirmed to happen noon Monday at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The website states the event is “for a major soccer announcement.”
You can reserve your free ticket for Monday’s event by clicking here.
