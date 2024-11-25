MIAMI (WSVN) - The average length of an NFL career is just three years, and for Dolphins pro bowler fullback, Alec Ingold, he is doubling that now in his sixth season. He is also beginning to lay the groundwork for his life after football.

On game day, it’s a stadium where you’ll find Ingold.

But on Tuesday nights, Ingold in the SiriusXM NFL Radio studio on South Beach, where he’s talking football.

“You definitely have to put yourself in the other person’s shoes and be under, be able to understand what answer can help an audience,” he said. “So you’re always thinking about what impact your answer can give to whoever’s listening.”

Ingold and his co-host, veteran free agent titan, Colin Thompson, hosts “A Player’s Point.” It’s a one hour show from 7 to 8 p.m. on SiriusXM Channel 88.

“There’s a lot on the table, right? It’s not just another game where you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m sore. I don’t feel great.’ No man, like you’re juice up. You can’t wait to go back out to Hard Rock Stadium because it means so much,” Ingold said.

This is year two of the show that gets right to the point to inform and entertain fans by providing a player’s perspective.

“I love just talking about how I see things too,” he said. “Like if some of the concepts that I talk about are a little out there or it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, there might be the one person that saw the same exact thing and they’re like, ‘That guy knows what he’s talking about.'”

It’s a given for Ingold that during the one hour show, he’s being asked and he’s talking about the Dolphins.

“You got to protect your, your team first and foremost,” he said. “Now, if I can have fun and bring to light some of the situations behind the scenes and bring y’all into the locker room quite a bit with our week of prep or what a bye week is like, those are some of the topics that I’ll lean into a little bit more.”

Ingold takes his job seriously. He understands the platform he has for football fans everywhere.

“As an active player, I definitely have a little bit more critical eye on the types of questions or the information that’s being brought up,” he said. “What a guy might have been thinking when you know, another person might see it as a huge failure and be like, ‘No, he is this close to making a game changing play.’ Like those are the types of things and those edges that I love to chase and see on tape to bring to life.”

Aside from the “Player’s Point,” Ingold was part of the SiriusXM NFL Radio Broadcast Team on Radio Row for last year’s Super Bowl. He could be doing the same in February.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.