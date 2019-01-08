Odell Beckham Jr.’s Instagram posts with animals prompts criticism from PETA

(WSVN) - NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s posts on Instagram featuring animals has prompted criticism from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

PETA called out the Myrtle Beach Safari for providing the monkey and big cats for the kind of interactions featured in the videos and pictures.

“PETA objects to any facility that engages in this type of behavior,” said spokesperson Brittany Peet. “Absolutely no reputable facility allows members of the public to interact this way.”

The group said taking big cats and monkeys out of their naturalistic enclosures, away from their siblings and families, to interact with members of the public is dangerous and unhealthy.

However, Doc Antle of the Myrtle Beach Safari called PETA fanatics.

“We have PETA saying that, who are of a nature that all animal interactions, including with your dog and cat, especially your turkey dinner or your leather shoe, are all extremely against the animal’s rights and capacity,” said Antle.

Antle said his company has the expertise, staff and knowledge to safely provide this kind of experience for celebrities like Beckham and others.

“We have animal trainers who have done this for decades. We’ve been all over the world,” he said. “We’ve trained animals for hundreds of different scenarios, tons of time in Hollywood and places working with these animals, and we are the experts who have proprietary understanding and techniques that allow these animals to lead happy, healthy lives.”

PETA said they have often complained about companies like the Myrtle Beach Safari that make a profit from providing animals for photo opportunities with celebrities.

The pictures and video were reportedly taken in Kendall.

