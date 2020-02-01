Ocean Drive shut down to accommodate Super Bowl visitors

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down Ocean Drive for the festivities leading up to Super Bowl 54.

South Beach is lively, but different

“Today is awesome,” said one visitor.

South Beach’s premier street is closed to traffic, and reserved for those who want to be apart of the fun.

“Good vibes, good people, good music, all that good stuff,” said one visitor.

“Are y’all ready? Are y’all really ready?” said one Chiefs fan.

Chiefs fans are ready and so is the opposition.

A man from San Francisco is pumped about getting to see his 49ers.

“I just secured my tickets earlier today, and I’m super excited,” he said.

What’s exciting for businesses? The pre-Super Bowl bustle.

For a long time, Ocean Drive has been known for their sidewalk cafes, but on Friday night, the cafes had a little more room.

This weekend, they can be called street cafes with tables pushed into Ocean’s southbound lanes allowing for more customers, and more potential revenue.

“We traveled from across country to be here, we’re so excited,” said one visitor. “People here are amazing. They’re treating us right.”

Locals are loving it too. A family from Miami Beach didn’t have to come far for a super fun night.

“Everything is really nice. I mean, they’ve really organized everything,” the resident said. “The tourists are having a good time. Residents are having a good time just walking around.”

Ocean Drive will remained closed off from vehicles until 7 a.m., Monday.

