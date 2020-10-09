NSU University School football players given the opportunity to play amid pandemic as TRU Prep Academy Saints

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic almost ruined their football season, but now a group of Broward students has a chance to play once again, thanks in part to a school in Miami-Dade.

“We found a way to play ball,” said Defensive Coordinator Channing Crowder.

As many as 40 high school football players from University School at Nova Southeastern were given a second chance at a fall season.

The players broke in the new NFL turf on the Inter-Miami Football Club’s multiplex field in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 2.

They did so as an independent team thanks to TRU Prep Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

“It means the world to players, a lot of them have scholarships on the line and you don’t want to jeopardize that,” said head coach Mario Smith.

“They just really appreciate that we did everything possible to get on the field,” said Crowder. “We know what we’re going through, we know the national troubles right now. We know the worldwide troubles with COVID, but these kids need to play football. These kids need to follow their dream.”

University School canceled all sports in September due to the coronavirus pandemic with no warning to the players.

The decision left a lot of uncertainty, especially for the graduating seniors on the team.

“We got to get out here early, we got to get all of our film out and we just got to make ourselves known as a team,” said kicker John Cannon.

That’s where TRU Prep Academy, a private school in Miami Gardens, came to the rescue.

“That’s what it’s about, are these young men, 15 to 18-years-old, trying to play ball, trying to get scholarships, trying to follow their dream,” said Crowder. “We’re trying to do the best we can for these kids during a tough time that the whole world is going through.”

They will be known as the TRU Prep Academy Saints.

University School assistant coaches, who were volunteers for the sharks, will coach the new team.

Practices will be held at Saint Thomas University.

It’s a big opportunity for a program that boasts some of the top players in Broward County.

“With everything going on in the world right now, I think its the best thing for us [to] just to be able to get away [and] be out here with your brothers and play football,” said quarterback Nick Vattiato.

“I think this is a great opportunity for all of us,” said Cannon.

The U-School sharks would have been the only private school football team in Broward not playing this year.

“Know that as adults I’d say that I know it’s tough on you, but the kids are struggling,” said Crowder. “The kids have no control of this and they have no control over their lives, so we have to step up.”

The saints will continue to practice at St. Thomas University and will have a full season of games this year.

