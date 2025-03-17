DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sharks are one win away from the Elite 8 in Evansville, Indiana. 7News’ Donovan Campbell was at the game Sunday evening, going one-on-one with Sharks head coach Jim Crutchfield.

Donovan Campbell: “I’m here at the Rick Case arena in Davie, Florida, with the great coach Crutchfield, who just hit a milestone victory. Your 200th win here as the head coach of the Nova Sharks. Have you even put that into perspective yet?”

Jim Crutchfield: “I had no idea this was number 200. I know this was a huge win to get us into the regional final; I knew that. But, yeah it’s hard. We had a good run here, and tonight’s game was something. I’m really proud of these guys. You know, we come out against a Lynn team tonight that couldn’t miss a shot. And we won the game in the first half, I felt like, because they were 10 for 15 from behind the arc. Couldn’t miss; we couldn’t make a shot. And we were down three at halftime. We got the ball inside, we got easy looks, and I told our guys at halftime, ‘Just keep doing what you’re doing, this thing’s going to turn,’ and it did.”

Donovan Campbell: “Your team always shows so much resolve and resilience. And they say the team resembles their head coach. Just talk about that, the way your guys just fought no matter what, even when they were down.”

Jim Crutchfield: I hope I have as much resilience as our players, because they do have it. Their expectations from me are pretty high. How I want them to play the game, the amount of intensity, how they defend, the effort, and how they play as a team. I think they know that is expected here; we’ve kind of got a good reputation for the way we play the game here at Nova Southeastern now. And these guys, they are protecting that reputation, and they are winning basketball games.

Donovan Campbell: “And obviously it doesn’t get any easier now. You guys already know what you have to do going into Tuesday’s game to get to the next level.”

Jim Crutchfield: “I mean, the top two teams in the country in ranking are Nova Southeastern and Alabama Huntsville. And we’re going to meet them right here at Nova Southeastern. We played them in the opening game of the year. We beat them by one point in overtime. They missed a shot; it fell off, so we got them by one point in overtime. In Alabama, they have not lost since; they’ve reeled off 31 straight wins. We dropped one game. We’re both 32-1, I think. This is a premier Division 2 basketball game. Our guys are going to be ready.”

Donovan Campbell: “You have to like your chances, though, in your house. Going for 83 consecutive home wins, 84 sounds pretty good going into Tuesday night.”

Jim Crutchfield: “84 would be good. Going into the Elite 8 again would be even better.”

Donovan Campbell: “Awesome, coach. Thank you so much, and good luck.”

Jim Crutchfield: “Alright, Donovan. Appreciate it, man.”

Donovan Campbell: “Coach Crutchfield, the best!”

Jim Crutchfield: “Thanks for coming out, Donovan.”

Donovan Campbell: “No doubt.”

