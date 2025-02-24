DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nova Southeastern Men’s Basketball Program is a Division II power. The Sharks have won 77 straight home games in a streak that spans five years. Now, they’re set to make another run at a national title.

With 77 consecutive home wins since February 2020, the Sharks are now just three victories away from tying a Division II record.

“I heard the announcer say ‘that’s 73 straight or something’ then I started feeling the pressure. Hopefully an interview like this isn’t a jinx,” said Head Coach Jim Crutchfield.

Regardless of Coach Crutchfield superstitious nature, he has a philosophy regarding his team’s home court advantage.

“Kind of like any home court, you know, you’re used to practicing on it. You got a few fans cheering for you and there’s the travel too you know, three, four hours in the bus and all of it adds up to about five points,” said Coach Crutchfield.

Breaking the consecutive home record at the Rick Case Arena would be especially meaningful for Dallas Graziani, the point guard from Pembroke Pines.

“That’ll be awesome for me personally. I mean I got tons of people coming to games, every home game. Other family members, friends, all kinds of stuff. It’s obviously really special for me, people around here live 25 minutes away,” said Graziani.

With the Sharks averaging a Division II best over 106 point game per game, it’s almost a certainty that there fans, known as The Finatics, will be highly engaged at each home game.

“When you score 95 points every students gets free pizza so it’s a really cool experience,” said forward, Ryker Cisarik.

Given the Sharks remarkable success, Coach Crutchfield is likely to maintain his ritualistic behavior.

“I’m touching palm trees. I’m wearing the same tie pin. I’m thinking like ‘wait a second is that the belt I worse the last [inaudible] played well. I am not superstitious, but turns out I am really superstitious. I’m doing the same old stuff ,” said Coach Crutchfield. “I would say this I am not superstitious, but just in case your the force out there I don’t want to screw this up.”

Next month, at the four consecutive championship, the Sharks aim to break the Division II record for consecutive home wins whilst on their quest for another national championship.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.