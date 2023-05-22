DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A duo of roommates are also dancers for two of South Florida’s biggest sports teams, not only sharing bills but also both teams’ drive.

While the Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers are having simultaneous success, so are Madison Cantor and Natasha Madrigal, who just might be helping both teams dance right to their respective championships.

“It’s both our rookie years, two on a team and, like, that’s happening, like, it’s just really thrilling,” said Madrigal.

“Creating a bond and friendship, not only that we make on our teams separately, but that we get to be together, and we get to share this for the rest of our lives,” said Cantor.

The dance majors from Nova Southeastern University claim they have their dream college jobs.

“It was definitely, like, a big learning process, only because we have to balance school and having a professional dance job, but at the same time, it doesn’t feel like we’re at work, because we love to do it,” said Madrigal.

“The feeling of excitement that we get to just see our teams be so successful and keep doing it, and obviously allows us to keep doing the jobs that we love doing,” said Cantor.

From Heat Dancer Cantor to Panthers Ice Dancer Madrigal, the students are getting more than their fair share of that championship feeling, especially since the NSU Sharks just won the school’s first ever basketball title.

“It just feels like such a blessing. We never expected this. Honestly, like, for school, we never expected a national championship,” said Cantor. “We supported our boys all the way, and then to see that happen, it was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy, and then to see our teams keep succeeding, we’re just like, ‘Whoa, what’s going to happen next?'”

So, could these 20-year-olds actually be the secret sauce to South Florida sports’ success?

“Were the lucky charms this year. It’s definitely all us,” said Madrigal.

The two are so good at what they do, they even persuaded 7Sports’ Donovan Campbell to bust a move.

Meanwhile, Cantor and Madrigal are hoping their championship magic can lead to six more wins for both the Heat and the Panthers.

